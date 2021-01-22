Community activist launches early campaign for Louisville mayor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A prominent leader in Louisville’s protest movement has announced her candidacy for mayor.
Shameka Parrish-Wright, who co-chairs the Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, announced in early January that she would run for mayor as a Democrat after Greg Fischer’s third and final term ends in 2022.
Parrish-Wright also serves as a manager for the Louisville Bail Project and sits on the board of various community organizations.
“The only way we’re going to get the demands met, we’re going to see the changes, the economic growth, the reality that we can never go back to business as usual, is if people like me run,” she said.
Speaking to WAVE 3 News, Parrish-Wright said being a black woman and “navigating the many systems it takes to get human services” has prepared her to be mayor, in addition to her professional career as a businesswoman and activist.
“I’ve been there, I’ve done that, I’ve been in the streets, I built a business, my husband and I just bought a home two years ago, we’ve pulled ourselves out of poverty time and time again,” she said.
Parrish-Wright said she knows that she’s not a typical candidate but is ready to prove why she believes she is the right choice.
“Everything that I do is connected to this work and everything that I have done has prepared me for this position, but I will always start from being a Black mother and being homeless and building myself up from that.”
Parrish-Wright said as mayor, she wants to listen to people from all communities, including those who don’t often get heard.
“As mayor, I want to come in and see what is working, what is not working, how we can make sure we’re listening to the voices,” she said. “I believe there are voices missing from our current government.”
In addition to Parrish-Wright, four-term Metro Council President David James has also announced his candidacy for mayor as a Democrat.
Parrish-Wright has not yet launched a campaign website but you can find more information about her on the Bail Project website.
