Evans and Van Lith lead #1 UofL to 67-54 win over #23 Syracuse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Playing for the first time as the #1 team in the nation, UofL used an 8-0 third quarter spurt to pull away and beat #23 Syracuse 67-54 on Thursday night in the KFC Yum! Center.
“Just really proud of the defensive effort that our kids gave today,” UofL head coach Jeff Walz said.
Syracuse came in averaging over 78 points a game, and had scored 88 and 99 in it’s last two games.
With the game tied at 29 late in the second quarter, Dana Evans drained a three-pointer to give the Cards a 32-29 halftime lead.
It was 39-38 UofL when freshman Haley Van Lith drained a three to give the Cards a four point lead. That triple keyed an 8-0 run. Evans scored the final five points on a triple and a breakaway lay up to put UofL up 47-39.
The Cards led 52-44 after three quarters.
Van Lith opened the fourth quarter with her fifth three-pointer to make it 55-44 and then Evans found her in the corner for her sixth triple to put the Cards in front 62-50. Van Lith finished with 18 points and 8 rebounds.
“I just think that me and D are at the point in the season where we have great chemistry, and we get really get energy going for our team,” Van Lith said.
Evans had a game-high 21 points and 7 assists.
“I don’t think we felt pressure, because we know we have to approach every game the same,” Evans said. “We knew Syracuse was a good team, talented team.”
The Cards are 13-0, 6-0 in the ACC. Syracuse falls to 7-2, 4-2.
UofL visits Wake Forest (7-5, 4-4) on Sunday at 2 p.m.
