Fire engulfs back of Portland neighborhood home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A house fire broke out in the back of a Portland neighborhood home Friday afternoon, a Metrosafe spokesperson confirmed to WAVE 3 News.
It was first reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Rowan Street.
Though heavy smoke could be seen billowing from the roof of the house, the Metrosafe spokesperson said no injuries were reported after Louisville Fire Department crews responded.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
