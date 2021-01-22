Fire engulfs back of Portland neighborhood home

By Shellie Sylvestri | January 22, 2021 at 5:03 PM EST - Updated January 22 at 5:04 PM
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A house fire broke out in the back of a Portland neighborhood home Friday afternoon, a Metrosafe spokesperson confirmed to WAVE 3 News.

It was first reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Rowan Street.

Though heavy smoke could be seen billowing from the roof of the house, the Metrosafe spokesperson said no injuries were reported after Louisville Fire Department crews responded.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

