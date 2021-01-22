Flags placed on lawn of Kentucky Capitol in honor of COVID victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear held a somber ceremony in Frankfort Friday afternoon, remembering the more than 3,000 Kentuckians lost to COVID-19.
Each victim was represented by an American flag planted on the Kentucky State Capitol’s lawn.
“Back on March 6, when the first case of the coronavirus was confirmed here in Kentucky, few of us could imagine what a staggering and heartbreaking loss that we would experience,” Beshear stated during the memorial.
Kentucky’s COVID-19 mortality rate is 1%, which is less than the national and world averages.
As of Friday, the virus has claimed the lives of 3,301 people in the Commonwealth.
The vaccine has given some hope that the COVID-19 pandemic will soon end, but Thursday Kentucky reported 58 deaths. It was the single highest number of deaths since the start of the virus outbreak.
