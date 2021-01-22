Ford Louisville Assembly Plant to shut down for 2 weeks due to parts shortage

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Ford Louisville Assembly Plant will shut down for another two weeks due to a parts shortage.
The plant will be down the weeks of Jan. 25 and Feb. 1 because of a semiconductor shortage, Ford Motor Company manufacturing & labor communications manager Kelli Felker said.
Production was previously stopped for the week of Jan. 11.
The Louisville Assembly Plant builds the Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair and employees approximately 3,900 hourly workers, according to Ford.
