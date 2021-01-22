FORECAST: Plenty of sunshine, but colder

WEATHER HEADLINES
- TONIGHT/SATURDAY MORNING: Teens for many
- SUNDAY: Early morning freezing rain chance
- MONDAY: Rain, heavy at times, will likel produce at least 1-2″ across Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’ll be the coldest night of 2021 so far as low temperatures dip down into the teens for many and the lower 20s for those closer to the center of Louisville. Skies will be mostly clear with light winds overnight.
Saturday is a mostly sunny but cold day as highs only get into the upper 30s. Bundle up!
Clouds will increase Saturday night ahead of our next weathermaker for Sunday. Freezing rain is possible mainly north of I-64 in the morning on Sunday. Any ice accretion amounts will be light and very brief as warm air will override the area by the afternoon, changing us over to plain rain. Highs will be in the lower 40s late.
Rain chances will continue into Monday with rain totals ranging from a half inch to our north to more than an inch to our south. Temperatures Monday will top out in the lower 50s.
