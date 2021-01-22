IU pulls off upset, wins 81-69 at #4 Iowa

(WAVE) - Indiana picked up a signature win on Thursday night.
The Hoosiers used an 18-2 run in the second half to upset #4 Iowa 81-69 in Iowa City.
Two Jack Nunge free throws gave the Hawkeyes a 53-44 lead with 12:00 to play.
That’s when the Hoosiers caught fire.
Trayce Jackson-Davis got it started with six straight points. He led IU with 23.
An Anthony Leal tied the game at 53 with 9:21 remaining.
Al Durham’s jumper put the Hoosiers in front 57-55 at the 6:28 mark, and they kept on firing.
Armaan Franklin extended the lead to five with a three-pointer from the corner, it was 60-55 IU.
Then Franklin found Jordan Geronimo for a slam and a 62-55 Indiana lead.
They held the high scoring Hawkeyes to just 38% from the field, including 5-23 from three.
“We played hard. We had a lot of guys contribute,” IU head coach Archie Miller said. “From a defensive standpoint, we gave great effort and offensively we continue to take care of the ball. That’s the only thing I’m really stressing.”
The Hoosiers only turned the ball over eight times.
Rob Phinisee scored 18 points and did not have a turnover. Durham finished with 14, and Franklin with 11.
Garza finished with 28 points and 12 rebounds for Iowa (12-3, 6-2).
Indiana (9-6, 4-4) is back in action on Sunday at 12 p.m. at Rutgers (7-6, 3-6).
