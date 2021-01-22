JCPS teachers to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Jefferson County Public School teachers will begin getting their COVID-19 shots Friday.
The vaccinations are a step toward the district’s goal of getting students back in the classroom.
Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said the vaccinations will start with elementary schools and go by school in alphabetical order. Nearly 13,000 teachers said they will get the vaccine. Around 1,900 have opted out.
Teacher who opt out of the vaccine will still be able to return when in-person classes restart. Teacher who get their vaccine will receive the shot at Broadbent Arena.
