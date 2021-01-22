Justice Now: JCPS launches program teaching students how to use voices for change

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - High school and elementary school students within Jefferson County Public Schools led a discussion on justice and equality on Thursday during a new initiative called “Justice Now.”
Students interviewed black leaders and activists and shared their many experiences of injustice along with ways to use their own voices for change.
During a year of national and local unrest, younger people within the discussion said they learned to step up to help make a difference.
Davonn Pitney, one of the Justice Now students, took the lead in making a change in her community. Her song, “Justice for All,” was inspired by the deaths of Breonna Taylor and David McAtee and the injustices she is going through in her community.
Throughout the Justice Now kickoff, JCPS students and alumni discussed justice and what it looks like.
Community leaders and activists such as Hannah Drake, Lamont Collins, and Kentucky Rep. Charles Booker spoke to the students about the importance of making “good trouble.”
”It’s about the type of disruption that makes healing possible, the type of disturbance” Booker said. “We need to get in the way of injustice. We need to get in the way of racism. We need to get in the way of inequity and say that you’re not going to be comfortable.”
Justice Now students said they plan to develop projects to be showcased at the Justice Fest during the Kentucky Derby.
