Man charged with murder after juvenile found dead in vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man was charged with murder after a juvenile was found dead in a vehicle in the Wyandotte neighborhood.
Ellis Gore was taken into custody around 11:30 a.m. Friday in connection to the shooting death in the 900 block of West Whitney Avenue, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
Police were called about the shooting around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman officer Beth Ruoff said.
An adult who had also been shot at that location was transported in a personal vehicle to Norton Hospital and was then taken by EMS to University of Louisville Health. That man is expected to survive.
The name of the juvenile has not been released.
In addition to murder, Gore was charged with robbery.
