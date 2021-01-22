Man dies following shooting involving Grayson County Sheriff’s Office deputies

GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – A man died following a shooting involving two Grayson County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
Investigators said the deputies received information that a wanted suspect, Brian Abbott, 34, of Caneyville, was at a home on North Main Street around 10:20 p.m. Thursday.
When the deputies made contact with Abbott inside the home, police said he was holding two knives. Deputies asked him to drop the knives and instead he ran toward them, KSP said.
One of the deputies fired his weapon and hit Abbott three times, according to KSP.
Abbott was pronounced dead at the scene.
The deputies were not injured and have been placed on administrative leave. Their names have not been released.
The shooting remains under investigation.
