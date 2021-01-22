Man sentenced to 11 years on federal charges for selling counterfeit drugs online

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Oldham County man will spend 11 years in a federal prison after pleading guilty to drug and firearms charges.
John Frank Naber III, 21, was sentenced on January 20. He entered his plea on October 7 to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of firearms by a prohibited person, and conspiracy to launder drug proceeds.
Naber was the target of a multi-agency narcotics and money laundering investigation. While executing multiple search warrants in February 2019 at Naber’s his family’s property in Oldham County, federal investigators seized narcotics and pill pressing equipment which they said Naber used to make counterfeit Adderall.
Authorities said Naber made the counterfeit pills using meth and then sold them in bulk to his customers as a vendor on the Dark Web.
Also seized during the raid was over $325,000 in cash and Bitcoin valued at over $200,000. Five guns were also recovered, including an semi-automatic handgun and an assault rifle. Naber was banned from having guns after pleading guilty to marijuana trafficking charges in Jefferson county in 2018.
