Multiple date changes a recurring theme for couples marrying during pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The fourth time’s the charm.
That’s how Louisville bride Kristina Johns sums up her 2021 wedding now set for February, and her reception that’s been moved to August.
Johns and her fiance’, Rudy Ellis III, scheduled to wed in 2020, then hoped 2021 finally would allow them to enjoy their big day safely, but new virus concerns may change those plans again.
“May 16, 2020,” Johns said of her orginal wedding date.
As coronavirus hit hard last March, the countdown to the big day took a turn.
“Mid-April is really when we were like, ‘Yeah, we need to move this thing,’” Ellis said.
The date was changed to July 4, which seemed so far away, until it wasn’t. Once again, they didn’t want to be responsible for hosting a superspreader event. Both of their grandmothers are in their 90s.
Hoping things had to be better after 2020, “We said alright, why don’t we just punt it until 2021,” Ellis said. “Let’s see in February, maybe that’s long enough out.”
The scaled-down wedding for about 20 family members is set for Feb. 27; the reception moved to Aug. 14.
“Emotionally it took a toll,” Johns said, “just because now we’re fine, but not knowing what to do or how to plan.”
That’s where the couples’ wedding planner, Jaclyn Journey, came in as a huge help. She was able to juggle everything from church dates to reception venues. That’s a good idea, according to Bride.com. The site advises all couples getting married during the pandemic to talk to your venue operators and all vendors. Next, they advise those getting married in these times to keep everyone in the loop, for example, via email or a blog on a wedding site.
“We made a lot of phone calls and enlisted our mothers to tell friends and family,” Johns said.
Finally, you are advised to be considerate of your guests. Give them plenty of advance notice about date changes and make them feel safe by following social-distancing guidelines.
With the rollout of vaccine slower than everyone thought, and a new, contagious strain of the virus spreading in the U.S., who knows if that end-of-summer celebration will happen.
“That’s the world we live in,” Ellis smiled. “We’re just going to adapt and continue on.”
On a positive note, both grandmothers in their 90s will have their vaccinations well before next month’s wedding.
