New library service provides free reading to children on the phone, 24 hours a day

Kate Schiavi is a working mom. She balances two sons and works as the youth services manager at the Louisville Free Public Library. Schiavi said she was trying to think of ways to reach the community since the library isn’t fully open yet. She found that reach with a ring of a phone. Children and parents can call in 24 hours a day to listen. In addition to stories you can also dial in for jokes, fun facts and the first chapter of books.