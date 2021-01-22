Small groups to participate in annual street count

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Small groups will go out to count the number of homeless in areas of Louisville this year.
Typically, hundreds of volunteers assist the Coalition for the Homeless with its annual street count to verify the number of people sleeping outdoors and in shelters. However, this year plans had to change because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead, on Jan. 25 targeted areas will be searched by small groups of professional outreach workers from different organizations.
During the count, 400 backpacks containing items like hats, gloves, hygiene supplies and masks will be distributed. To donate supplies, click here.
