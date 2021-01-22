SnowTALK! Weather Blog

Get ready for a cold night ahead with lots of teens by sunrise. This cold snap is quite important to the weekend forecast, in particular...Sunday. With the ground getting colder, the moisture increase on Sunday will lead to at least brief concerns for a light glaze thanks to freezing rain. Elevated objects like trees, cars...your porch, etc., will run the greatest risk at that glaze. But there is a window here for some slick roads/bridges/overpasses as well. Areas along/north of I-64 look to see that risk more than others. The good news is the amounts look light AND temperatures will have a chance to warm by the afternoon to keep this a short-term concern. Having said that, an advisory may come out as we get closer in time.