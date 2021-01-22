74-year-old killed by stray bullet while watching shooting unfold outside home, LMPD confirms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An elderly man’s killing is being investigated in Shawnee after officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department found him shot inside of a home Thursday night.
Officers received a ShotSpotter call around 8:45 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley confirmed to WAVE 3 News.
The shooting is reported to have happened in the 600 block of South 41st Street just a few blocks away from Shawnee Park, Smiley confirmed.
When the officers arrived at the scene, they found a home with an open door and shattered glass. A 74-year-old man was found inside, shot.
Smiley said the victim died as police officers attempted to save his life.
The initial investigation indicated two groups were shooting in the area. The victim, she said, was likely killed by a stray bullet as he looked outside to see what was going on.
Smiley said the victim did not appear to have fired a shot during the altercation and was an “uninvolved party.”
Those with further information are asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.
