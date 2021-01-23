Bellarmine Overcomes Second Half Deficit to Win Third Straight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bellarmine University erased a 10-point second-half deficit and knocked off Stetson 67-62 for the Knights’ third straight win, and its first Atlantic Sun win in Freedom Hall.
CJ Fleming led the Knights with 16 points and tied his career high with six rebounds. ASUN Player of the Week, Ethan Claycomb chipped in 14 points and a career high four blocked shots. Pedro Bradshaw was again a stat sheet stuffer with 13 points, seven boards, and four assists.
Bellarmine trailed 34-27 at halftime and 42-32 with 15:52 left in the second half. At that point, the Knights went on an 11-0 run capped by a three from Fleming. The game was nip and tuck from that point. After Fleming and Stetson’s Christiaan Jones exchanged wild three pointers, Bellarmine’s Justin Betz sealed the game at the free throw line. Bellarmine will look for the weekend sweep at five o’clock on Saturday at Freedom Hall.
