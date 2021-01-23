Bellarmine Overcomes Second Half Deficit to Win Third Straight

Bellarmine trailed 34-27 at halftime and 42-32 with 15:52 left in the second half. At that point, the Knights went on an 11-0 run capped by a three from Fleming. The game was nip and tuck from that point. After Fleming and Stetson’s Christiaan Jones exchanged wild three pointers, Bellarmine’s Justin Betz sealed the game at the free throw line. Bellarmine will look for the weekend sweep at five o’clock on Saturday at Freedom Hall.