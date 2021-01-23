Building demolished after apartment fire in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A massive fire in an apartment building Friday night led to crews demolishing the building due to fire damage.
According to the New Albany Fire Department, firefighters were sent to the 600 block of Vincennes Street Friday evening just before 7 p.m. on reports of smoke coming from a two-story apartment building.
When fire crews arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the first floor of the building. Firefighters attempted to fight the fire inside the building, but were pushed back outside to keep the fires under control and from spreading to other buildings in the area.
Crews remained at the location for several hours combating hotspots, and demolition equipment was brought in to tear the building down after concerns of the building collapsing.
No injuries were reported in the fire, and the cause remains under investigation by the New Albany Fire Department.
