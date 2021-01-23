Concerns grow in the new year on pandemic evictions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Concern over mass evictions after the pandemic sent dozens to the corner of Broadway and Baxter. Protesters want more help before they say thousands of people end up homeless.
“I went to go get a haircut, wasn’t gone 30 minutes. I came back and my locks where changed,” Matthew Kinney said.
Kinney said this happened Friday at his New Albany apartment.
“I had no idea what was going on. No notice, no court date no nothing,” Kinney said.
The father of one said he completed all CDC paperwork needed to be protected under moratorium on evictions.
It was back in March, the CDC laid out its first moratorium on evictions, meaning a person can’t be evicted for non-payment.
The government further said that evictions would lead to homelessness and cause people to furthermore be exposed to the virus.
Just across the river in Louisville, members of Black Lives Matter Louisville, protested for this same reason at the corner of Baxter and Broadway.
They said many people in our community are being evicted, which should not be happening if they filled out the CDC paperwork.
“It’s important because housing is a right, especially during a pandemic,” Phelix Crittenden said.
The group said if elected officials do not step in, within two months, countless of families across Louisville will be homeless because they won’t be able to repay unpaid rent.
The current moratorium on evictions expires March 31, which was just announced from the Biden Administration.
Governor Andy Beshear said the state would be extending its date too.
“We will extend eviction mortarium once that is officials with the federal government,” Beshear said in a briefing Thursday.
Back in New Albany, Kinney said his plan is to see what can be done. He said Stone Crest Apartments isn’t allowing him to get his clothes and belongings.
Kinney said he already had a plan to pay back the rent due and plans to head to the courthouse Monday to try and get some answers.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.