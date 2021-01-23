COVID-19 vaccine second doses may be scheduled up to 6 weeks later, according to CDC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidance about when a person should get the coronavirus vaccine’s second dose.
The recommended time between doses is 21 days for Pfizer/BioNTech’s vaccine and 28 days for Moderna’s vaccine.
However, the CDC now says that while the second dose should be administered as close to the recommended time as possible, it can be scheduled up to six weeks later if necessary.
The CDC also says it is only under “exceptional situations” where a person can get the second dose that comes from a different vaccine. Such situations would include an instance when the first vaccine is no longer available.
For more information on the latest recommendations for timing between doses, click or tap here.
