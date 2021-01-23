FORECAST: Wintry mix for some, cold rain for others

WEATHER HEADLINES
- SUNDAY: Early morning freezing rain chance
- MONDAY: Rain, heavy at times, will likely produce at least 1-2″ with locally higher amounts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A cloudy sky overnight will keep temperatures from dropping much more; expect lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
A brief mix to freezing rain mainly along and north of I-64 Sunday morning. A tenth of an inch or less of ice accretion along with slick spots possible. Above freezing temps by afternoon lead to a cold rain. Highs will range mid 30s to lower 40s late.
Another wave of rain will move in late Sunday night into Monday morning making for a wet morning commute. Temperatures will gradually rise from south to north overnight.
Monday is going to be soggy. Rainfall totals between 1 and 2 inches are likely with locally higher amounts. It will be breezy as well with gusts up to 30 mph or higher possible. A big temperature gradient with 40s north of Louisville and 60s south.
We’re keeping an eye on another system Wednesday that could bring rain or snow to the area.
