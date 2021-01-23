Gov. Beshear: 3,795 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky., 49 new deaths

Gov. Beshear: 3,795 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky., 49 new deaths
Beshear announced the state’s positivity rate is below 11 percent for a second day in a row.
By Dustin Vogt | January 23, 2021 at 4:38 PM EST - Updated January 23 at 8:37 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Beshear provided an update Saturday afternoon on the continuing effort against the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.

The governor provided new numbers through his social media pages, announcing the state’s positivity rate is below 11 percent for a second day in a row.

Saturday’s positivity rate on a seven-day rolling average is now at 10.56 percent in the commonwealth.

Beshear confirmed 3,795 additional cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the total number of cases reported in Kentucky to 344,568.

An additional 49 deaths were also confirmed Saturday. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the commonwealth is now 3,386.

Other information provided in Saturday’s update includes:

  • Patients currently hospitalized : 1,604
  • Patients currently in ICU : 403
  • Patients currently on a ventilator : 209

For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.