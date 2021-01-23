Indiana State Department of Health Saturday update: 3,188 new cases, 50 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health provided an update Saturday on newly reported COVID-19 cases within the state.
Saturday’s report confirmed an additional 3,188 cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, according to the ISDH. Total number of cases reported in Indiana is now 608,519.
An additional 50 deaths due to COVID-19 were also confirmed Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus in Indiana to 9,317.
Other information provided in Saturday’s report includes 6,701,477 COVID-19 tests administered in Indiana so far, with 2,890,956 individuals tested. The number of new tests administered as reported on Saturday is 49,092, with 11,875 new individuals tested based on ISDH data.
Seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests in the state is now listed as 10.1 percent for all tests administered.
