KSP investigating deputy-involved shooting in Grayson County

CANEYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is leading the investigation into a deadly deputy-involved shooting in Grayson County.
According to KSP, the shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. Thursday on North Main Street in Caneyville. KSP Post 4 spokesperson Trooper Scotty Sharp told WAVE 3 News the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a wanted suspect, Brian Abbott, 34, was at a home on that street.
Abbott had a warrant out for his arrest due to a probation violation, though Sharp did not reveal how his probation had been violated.
Two deputies made contact with Abbott at the home, who Sharp said was armed with two knives. He said Abbott did not comply with several commands to drop the knives, and at one point, charged at the deputies.
One of the deputies shot Abbott three times.
The Grayson County Coroner’s Office pronounced Abbott dead at the scene.
The two deputies were not injured and have been placed on administrative leave.
An arrest report shows Abbott’s mother filed a complaint against her son in November, claiming he threatened her and was on drugs. Abbott was charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first degree and terroristic threatening.
Abbott is also a registered sex offender and convicted rapist.
On Friday, Abbott’s mother declined an on-camera interview, but told WAVE 3 News she witnessed the shooting and has been unable to sleep since. She said deputies did not have to kill her son in order to arrest him. She also told WAVE 3 News he was not a rapist or a child molester.
Sharp said KSP will continue their investigation and more information could be released in the coming days.
“In a few days, we will re-interview the officers involved. We wait a few days to re-interview them to make sure their families are aware of the circumstances they were involved in, and continue to look for any type of evidence that might develop in the case.”
