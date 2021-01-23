Louisville woman prepares for Fight for Air Climb as she battles lung cancer

“The main reason I want to raise is awareness is that I had no idea I could get lung cancer,” she said. “I am a nonsmoker who has never been around secondhand smoke. When I went through the whole diagnosis process, everyone asked if I smoked. I feel like it is what we were taught. I had never heard that you don’t have to smoke to get lung cancer. I like to think that if I had known, I would have caught it earlier.”