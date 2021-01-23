Make Ends Meet: America’s spending, savings and debts

“About a third of people have reported missing credit card payments which is particularly problematic because of the fees and the high interest rates,” Ortegren noted. “Use the credit cards. They are there for a reason. Just make sure you’re paying the minimum payment every month so you’re not incurring fees. You can get into a kind of snowball effect where you can’t pay it off because the interest rate is closely 20% on a lot of credit cards and then you get fees on top of that.”