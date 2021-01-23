Semi overturns on I-264 West ramp to I-65 South

Semi overturns on I-264 West ramp to I-65 South
The ramp from Interstate 264 West to Interstate 65 South is currently closed after a semi overturned Saturday afternoon. (Source: Trimarc)
By Dustin Vogt | January 23, 2021 at 2:30 PM EST - Updated January 23 at 2:58 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The ramp from Interstate 264 West to Interstate 65 South closed Saturday afternoon after a semi overturned.

Metrosafe confirmed calls came in around 1:46 p.m. on reports of a semi that overturned on the ramp. Pictures show the semi rolled over the guardrail near a ditch, close to the Crittenden Drive exit.

LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said the driver lost control of the truck on the ramp, causing it to overturn. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle, and was sent to University Hospital with minor injuries.

No other vehicles were involved.

As of 2:30 p.m., one lane of the ramp remains blocked as officials clear the scene, with I-264 Westbound to reopen momentarily according to Trimarc.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.