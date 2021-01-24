Beshear reports 2,018 additional COVID cases in Ky., 35 additional deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update Sunday afternoon on new COVID cases within the commonwealth.
In an update provided through social media, Beshear confirmed an additional 2,018 cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky. The total number of cases reported in the commonwealth is now 346,586.
An additional 35 deaths were confirmed due to COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus in Kentucky to 3,421.
Beshear said the state’s positivity rate was once again lower than previous days, with a 10.24 percent positivity rate Sunday.
Other information provided in Sunday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 1,540
- Patients currently in ICU : 371
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 218
Due to limited reporting on Sundays, additional updates will be provided in Monday’s report.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
