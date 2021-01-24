Cards hold off Duke to end two-game skid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Louisville’s Carlik Jones scored 24 points and dished out five assists to spark the Cards past Duke, 70-65 on Saturday afternoon at the KFC Yum! Center. U of L put together a 9-3 run to end the first half as the Cards led at the break 36-33.
The second half became a see-saw affair that included several lead changes. When Carlik Jones knocked down a floater, Louisville moved out to a six point advantage, 50-44 at the 13:40 mark. Later, Duke’s Jordan Goldwire knocked down a triple to put his team on top 54-53 with 8:33 to play.
Jae’lyn Withers, who tallied 13 points for Louisville, got a bucket to put the Cards in the lead 55-54. Back came the Blue Devils. Matthew Hurt, who poured in 24 points, canned a pair of free throws to give the Blue Devils a 59-57 lead with 6:09 to play.
The showdown stayed tight down the stretch. Louisville’s Jones notched a pair of free throws and the Cards were back in front 64-63 with 1:50 left. Then with 90 seconds to go, Jones drove the lane to score and Louisville was up to stay, leading 66 to 65.
The Cards, who improved to 10-3 are off until next Saturday when they’ll host Boston College.
