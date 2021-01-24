Crews extinguish attic fire in Floyds Knobs home

FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. (WAVE) - Fire crews from multiple districts were sent to a structure fire Saturday evening in Floyds Knobs.
According to Sergeant Ryan Houchen of the Lafayette Township Fire Protection District, units responded to a large attic fire on the 3300 block of East Riley Road around 6:30 p.m.
All occupants were out of the building by the time crews arrived.
The Lafayette Township FPD were assisted by the Georgetown Township Fire Protection District, New Chapel Fire Company and EMS, and Greenville Township Fire Protection District.
Houchen said that water was difficult to supply to the structure due to it being located down a long driveway off the road, so the supply was established with tanker trucks carrying water and mobile dump tanks.
The fire was under control within 45 minutes, with around 30 firefighters responding to the scene. No injuries were reported to firefighters or civilians.
Houchen said the Salvation Army of New Albany also provided their canteen truck for support.
