FORECAST: A soggy Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- MONDAY: Rain, heavy at times, will likely produce 1-2″ with locally higher amounts
- WEDNESDAY: Rain to snow with accumulations possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Areas of fog, dense at times tonight. Another wave of rain will move in after midnight into Monday morning making for a wet morning commute. Temperatures remain fairly steady or only drop a few degrees into the mid to upper 30s.
Monday is going to be soggy with 1-2 inches of rainfall likely for most with locally higher amounts. A big temperature gradient with some 30s north of Louisville and 50s south of the parkways in KY. Can’t rule out a strong storm in southcentral KY.
Rain will continue into Monday evening before coming to an end Monday night. Temperatures may actually rise for a brief period of time until the cold front pushes through and temperatures fall into the low 40s by Tuesday morning.
We start off Tuesday with clouds, but those should break-up some into the afternoon allowing temperatures to warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s. If more sun is present, temperatures could get warmer.
Another system heads our way on Wednesday bringing a chance for rain and snow showers followed by another drop in temperatures.
