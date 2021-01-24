The Home Depot gives a life-changing job opportunity to man with muscular dystrophy

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Gage Justice has overcome a lot. He was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy when he was 5 and he’s had around the clock care for years -- but he’s always wanted to work. And sometimes, good things happen when you least expect it.
He applied for a job at The Home Depot and it has been life-changing for him and his family.
“I don’t think they expected me to be like in a wheelchair, they didn’t expect that. So, when I went in for the interview, he looked at me like ‘oh, I didn’t expect this’,” Gage said.
Gage said that he was both nervous and excited when he got the call for the interview but is so glad he got the job.
“That’s all he ever talked about, ‘Nana you know if I could work, I would help you. Nana I just want my own money to spend.’ So, I was tickled I was really tickled,” Bonnie Justice, Gage’s grandmother said.
For Gage who loves music and horror films, he said he is happy to buy things with his own money, but most importantly he can help his grandmother.
If you would like to stop in and see Gage and maybe bring your dog along, he works this coming Wednesday at The Home Depot on Carolina Beach Road.
