Indiana State Department of Health Sunday update: 2,565 new cases, 23 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - An update was provided by the Indiana State Department of Health Sunday reporting new COVID-19 cases within the state.
The new report confirmed an additional 2,565 cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 611,039.
An additional 23 deaths due to COVID-19 in Indiana were reported Sunday. The total number of deaths due to the virus in the state is now 9,340.
Other updates provided Sunday include an additional 10,248 individuals have been tested and 36,997 new COVID-19 tests administered. So far, 2,900,051 unique individuals have been tested in the state, with 6,738,341 total tests administered.
The seven-day positivity rate in the state of Indiana is now at a 9.9 percent average for all tests administered.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 39,505 total patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 6,917 total patients admitted within the ICU as of Sunday morning.
Unique patients recovered from COVID-19 in Indiana so far is now totaled at 390,699, according to the latest data from the Regenstrief Institute.
Percentage of recoveries on positive cases in the state is now at 90.3 percent Sunday.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.