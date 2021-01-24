Kentucky cruises past LSU, 82-69

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Brandon Boston, Jr chalked up 18 points and Keion Brooks added 15 as Kentucky rolled by the LSU Tigers 82-69 on Saturday night at Rupp Arena.
Keyed by the play of Brooks , the Wildcats lit up the scoreboard in the first half . Brooks was scoring inside and from outside and his slam dunk with 7:22 left prior to intermission put UK up 35 to 20. Kentucky led the Tigers 49-36 at the break.
LSU put together a spree that trimmed the Kentucky lead to five points. Then Boston drilled a triple for the home team and the Wildcats were back on top by eight at 59-51. Later, Boston drove in for a layin and was fouled. He connected on the free throw and UK was up 62-51.
Later in that second half, Kentucky’s Isaiah Jackson came alive for a couple of slam dunks, the second of which put the Wildcats up 76-63 with 5:05 left in the game.
UK, which improved to 5 and 9 on the season, will travel to Alabama for a Tuesday night tip in Tuscaloosa.
