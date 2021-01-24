Knights sizzle in second half in comeback win over Stetson

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -After making a terrific comeback to top Stetson on Friday night, the Bellarmine Knights did it again in magnificent fashion on Saturday night. The Knights, which trailed by 20 early in the second half, stormed back to get the weekend sweep of the Hatters, winning 76 to 65.
The Knights torched the nets in the second half. Bellarmine knocked down 21 of 25 attempts for a second half percentage of 84 %.
“I’ve never coached a team that shot 25 times and made 21,” Knights Coach Scott Davenport said. " All you can do is clap and celebrate for them. I mean wow”.
Ethan Claycomb led the winners with 19 points. Teammate Pedro Bradshaw scored 17 and hauled down a dozen boards. C.J. Flemming contributed 14 points for the Knights, who improved to 4-2 in the ASun and 7-5 overall.
Friday’s comeback by Bellarmine wasn’t nearly as dramatic as Saturday’s. The Knights took Stetson in game one 67-62 after trailing by double-digits.
Up next for Bellarmine is a Friday-Saturday series at Kennesaw State.
