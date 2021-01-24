LMPD: Suspect of multiple carjackings admits presence during southwest Louisville murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man under investigation for multiple carjackings in the Louisville area has been arrested in connection to a homicide investigation in October.
According to an arrest report, Ethan Maddox was arrested Friday by Middletown Police after officers were informed that a stolen vehicle taken during armed robbery was found at his residence in the Lake Dreamland area.
Officers with Middletown police and LMPD arrived to find the vehicle, and Maddox admitted to having the vehicle for about a week, according to the report.
Maddox admitted to the robbery and later asked to speak to a Homicide detective, where he admitted to being present for a murder on Senn Road October 27, where a man had been found shot and killed at the location.
The victim was later identified as 27-year-old Dalton Doggrell.
The arrest report states Maddox “participated” in taking Doggrell’s vehicle and setting it on fire a short distance away.
Maddox had been under investigation for two separate carjackings that took place on January 17, where arrest reports state he approached victims with a gun in the parking lots of Walmart on Diann Marie Road and the Louisville Athletic Club on Westport Road.
The reports said he demanded the victims’ keys and phones and fled the scene in their vehicles in both instances.
Charges include two counts of robbery, one count of murder (complicit) and tampering with physical evidence.
Maddox is booked at Metro Corrections and is currently awaiting his next trial date on February 1.
