Louisville Slugger commemorates North Oldham Little League state champions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The North Oldham Little League team got a chance to commemorate their state championship Saturday as the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory invited them in for a special tour.
As winners of the state championships in September 2020, the North Oldham Little League 12U Allstars were set to compete in the Great Lakes Regional Championship and a chance to head to Pennsylvania for the Little League World Series.
However, due to the pandemic, all world series play was canceled due to the pandemic.
While it was disappointing for the team to be unable to continue playing, the coach said the team was still excited for all of their accomplishments.
“There’s one state championship and it really is important when you’re 12. And this is something that they’ll remember for the rest of their lives, whether it be, no matter where they are in their lives, you’ll always be able to remember,” Mark Votaw, coach of the North Oldham Little League team said. “Everybody remembers their 12-year-old baseball year.”
The tour concluded with a presentation of custom bats for the players highlighting their win, and trying them out for a couple swings in the museum’s batting cages.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.