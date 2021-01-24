Man arrested for killing mother facing additional charges after allegedly strangling cellmate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man who was arrested and charged in connection to the murder of his mother back in December is facing additional charges after allegedly strangling a cellmate at Metro Corrections.
Kendrick Lamar Kenemore was arrested on January 16 for the murder of his mother, Tracy Kenemore, back in December.
Tracy Kenemore was a traffic control officer who had worked with LMPD for more than 21 years.
Police said they found Kenemore driving his mother’s vehicle after finding her dead in her home on Cane Run Road. After testing evidence, investigators found the victim’s DNA on his clothing, and was arrested.
According to a new arrest report obtained by WAVE 3 News, Kendrick Lamar Kenemore was caught on camera within Metro Corrections Thursday punching and kicking his cellmate repeatedly.
During the incident, Kenemore can be seen removing his shirt and using it to strangle the victim until he lost conciousness, according to police.
The report states corrections officers had to use force to remove the shirt from the victim’s neck as he was still applying force by the time they arrived to his cell. The officers entered and separated the two men.
Kenemore is now facing additional charges of attempted murder and strangulation following the incident.
