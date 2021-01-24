Medical expert believes UK COVID variant could be more lethal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/CNN) - Health experts thought the UK variant of COVID-19 just spread faster, now data shows it could also be more deadly. Scientists are learning about this virus in real time and that’s why information can sometimes change.
CDC modeling shows this new, potentially more dangerous UK variant could become the predominant form of COVID in the US by March. Medical experts say this variant is more contagious and that could cause more strain on our healthcare system. Researchers are identifying the variant by the scientific name “B.1.1.7″.
According to CNN, Epidemiologist Michael Osterholm has reviewed the latest UK data and says he is convinced the new variant is deadlier. That is something many scientist are exploring.
The CDC says there are 195 reported cases of the “B.1.1.7″ strain in the United States. Four reported cases in Indiana. Kentucky is reporting zero, but that doesn’t mean cases of this strain don’t exist.
The CDC site will be updated on Monday and more than likely numbers will increase. For a link to the CDC map, click here.
Health experts say they hope the new variant will reinforce the importance of social distancing, hand washing and wearing masks. So far, it does appear that current vaccines should be effective against the variant.
