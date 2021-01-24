One man killed in early-morning shooting near Buechel neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after an early-morning shooting near the Buechel neighborhood Sunday kills one man.
Around 4:30 a.m., police were called to a shooting in the 4300 block of Norfolk Drive on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley.
When they arrived, they located a man in his early-to-mid 20s who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the location and police said the shooting appeared to have happened outside.
LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation, which is ongoing at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
