Zoneton Fire Major continues battle against COVID-19

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been one month since the Zoneton Fire Department laid its chief, Rob Orkies, to rest. Now, the men and women in this department are praying they don’t have to do that again.
“Losing the chief a month ago, that was very hard on us, and a month later here we are again, hopefully we don’t have the same outcome,” Zoneton Fire Marshall Kevin Moulton said.
After the Zoneton Fire Protection District’s former chief, Rob Orkies was hospitalized during his battle with cancer and COVID-19, Major Garry Key was appointed to acting chief.
Now the district will have to appoint another acting chief soon, just a month after Orkies death, because Major Key is now in the hospital on a ventilator after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
“Both of these men have touched so many lives in our district, Garry being the most senior person on our fire department, got to think about how many lives he’s truly touched,” Moulton said.
Zoneton announced on January 16 that Key had been placed on a ventilator after contracting the virus. The fire district has been in contact with Key and his family with updates.
“Yesterday was probably the best day that he’s had, they were able to lower as much oxygen that he’s needed through the ventilator, and starting to lower some of the other pressures that he’s needing,” Moulton said.
Moulton also said the community’s support has been incredible during these tough times. He reminds everyone to continue doing their part to prevent the spread of this deadly virus.
“Listen to what’s being said out there, I know people are getting tired of masks, and social distancing and not being around the family and I get it,” Moulton said. “But keep your masks on, keep your social distancing, wash your hands.”
If anyone would like to drop off or send cards to Orkies’ or Key’s families, those letters of support can be dropped off at the Zoneton Fire Department at 5328 North Preston Highway.
