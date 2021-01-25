Bellarmine Women Earn First D1 Win

DeLAND, Fl. (WAVE) - After coming close on Saturday, The Bellarmine University women’s basketball team picked up its first Division I victory on Sunday. The Knights won at Stetson 71-64 to claim its first overall and conference victories.
Senior, Lauren Deel tied a career high with a game-high 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Bellarmine. Tasia Jeffries chipped in 17 points and six boards.
”It’s everything, just to get that anchor from around our neck and just get the monkey off our back,” Knights Coach, Chancellor Dugan said.
Bellarmine hosts Kennesaw State on Saturday and Sunday in Freedom Hall.
