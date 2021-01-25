Beshear: Second straight week of case decline last week, 1,268 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky. Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Beshear provided an update Monday on the commonwealth’s continued efforts against the spread of COVID-19.
Beshear started by announcing that up to $38 million of additional funding will be available for utility assistance from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“This is $38 million to again help our families to race out of this pandemic to opportunity and not to be stuck in debt,” Beshear said.
The funds will be be allocated to help Kentuckians with overdue utility bills, with each unit of local government allowed to request up to $200,000 for assistance in their communities.
The governor mentioned the commonwealth continues to report lower numbers of cases after a bump due to the holidays.
“This last week showed a good trend in our number of cases,” Beshear said. “For the second straight week, we had a decline.”
Beshear confirmed the lowest number of cases reported on a Monday for the past four weeks with 1,268 additional cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky.
An additional 39 deaths due to COVID-19 in Kentucky were also confirmed Monday, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus to 3,460. Total number of cases reported in Kentucky since the pandemic began is now 347,836.
The state’s positivity rate on a seven-day rolling average is now reported at 9.93 percent.
The governor also mentioned that last week, 82,511 new vaccines were also administered, and that the first dose to all long-term care facilities is believed to have been administered to staff and residents.
Other information provided in Monday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 1,539
- Patients currently in ICU : 374
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 203
- Long-Term Care Facilities : 70 additional resident cases, 55 additional staff cases, 33 additional deaths
- K-12 School Update (since last week’s update) : 1,321 additional student cases, 602 additional staff cases, 5,422 new students quarantined, 780 new staff quarantined, 27 high school sports teams in quarantine
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
