1 Cards Survive Scare at Wake Forest

WINSTON-SALEM, Nc. (WAVE) - University of Louisville senior, Dana Evans took over the game down the stretch and saved #1 UofL from losing its first game of the season at Wake Forest 65-63.
The Cards found themselves trailing by nine in the fourth quarter, their largest deficit of the season when Evans refused to let them lose. UofL went on a 10-2 run, capped by a long distance three pointer by Evans to give them a 60-57 lead. After the Demon Deacons regained the lead, Evans drove the lane scored, and was fouled for a three point play with eight seconds left. Wake Forest had a final shot to win it, but Ivana Raca’s 3-pointer came up short. A win would’ve given the Demon Deacons their first-ever win against a No. 1-ranked opponent.
Evans scored 25 points to lead the way for the Cards.
The Cardinals return home to host Miami on Tuesday in the first of three straight home games.
