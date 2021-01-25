1 Cards Survive Scare at Wake Forest

The Cards found themselves trailing by nine in the fourth quarter, their largest deficit of the season when Evans refused to let them lose. UofL went on a 10-2 run, capped by a long distance three pointer by Evans to give them a 60-57 lead. After the Demon Deacons regained the lead, Evans drove the lane scored, and was fouled for a three point play with eight seconds left. Wake Forest had a final shot to win it, but Ivana Raca’s 3-pointer came up short. A win would’ve given the Demon Deacons their first-ever win against a No. 1-ranked opponent.