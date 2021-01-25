COVID rescheduling finds new opponents for the next 2 UofL men’s games

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Postponements due to COVID-19 are causing changes in the University of Louisville men’s basketball schedule.
The Cardinals were scheduled to host Boston College on Saturday, but that game has been postponement due to positive tests in the Boston College program.
As a result of rescheduling, the Cardinals next two games will be against different opponents that originally planned. UofL will now travel to play Clemson on Wednesday night at 9 p.m. The two teams were originally scheduled to meet on March 3.
Following the matchup with the Tigers, the Cardinals will return to KFC Yum! Center for a Monday afternoon game against Georgia Tech. The teams were originally scheduled to meet on January 9, but COVID-19 issues inside the Georgia Tech program caused the contest to be postponed.
The UofL-Georgia Tech game will tip at 2 p.m. to a women’s game already scheduled for 7 p.m. that night between the nation’s current top ranked teams - No. 1 Louisville and No. 2 NC State. The UofL-Georgia Tech game will be shown on ACC Network. The women’s game will be braodcast on ESPN 2.
Another adjustment to the men’s schedule moves the start of the Feb. 17 game against Syracuse up 30 minutes to a 6:30 p.m. tipoff.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.