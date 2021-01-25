COVID-19 testing site opens in Downtown Louisville featuring a mouthwash test

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new site for COVID-19 testing is now open, and it’s free.
It also doesn’t require a nasal swab.
The testing site is located at Jefferson Community and Technical College in the parking lot on E Broadway between 1st and 2nd Streets.
Testing is being conducted through SV Diagnostics and instead of a nasal swab, you can opt for a mouthwash test.
SV Diagnostics says the liquid tastes like a flat Red Bull, and can detect the virus with up to 99 percent accuracy.
They said that’s more accurate than some testing methods, including rapid testing.
Former UofL Basketball player, Perrin Johnson, now a spokesperson for the group, said it’s a vital part of keeping people safe.
Johnson says, “We want to make sure we allow people to have more access to health and safety, and more importantly, it’s a free COVID test, and we can have results back within 48 hours.”
In order to get tested, you’ll have to show an insurance card. If you don’t have insurance, you can use a driver’s license or state issued ID.
A cash option is available if you need results back before 24 hours.
The site is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
You can register for an appointment by calling 859-203-1460 or clicking here.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.