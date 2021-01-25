DUI suspect crashes car into house injuring woman and child

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is facing assault, DUI and multiple traffic charges after his speeding car ended up inside a house, injuring a woman and her 7 month old daughter.
Around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, LMPD officers were called to the 3800 block of S. 5th Street by Louisville firefighters who said a man was actively fighting. They found the suspect, Brandon Castro, 23, of Louisville, in front of a neighboring house acting erratically and slurring his speech. Officers said Castro admitted to drinking.
Castro’s car came to rest in the living room of the home. The child suffered a possible concussion along with a burn on the shoulder and cuts, according to Castor’s arrest report. The mother, who was seated near the child, had injuries to her head and leg.
A not guilty plea was entered for Castro during his arraignment this morning. His initial bond of $2,500 cash was lowered to $2,000 cash. Castro will be back in court on February 2 and was ordered not to drive any vehicles.
