DUI suspect crashes car into house injuring woman and child
Brandon Castro, 23, of Louisville, is facing assault, DUI and multiple traffic charges after his speeding car ended up inside a house, injuring a woman and her 7 month old daughter. (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway | January 25, 2021 at 10:32 AM EST - Updated January 25 at 10:58 AM
Brandon Castro (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is facing assault, DUI and multiple traffic charges after his speeding car ended up inside a house, injuring a woman and her 7 month old daughter.

Around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, LMPD officers were called to the 3800 block of S. 5th Street by Louisville firefighters who said a man was actively fighting. They found the suspect, Brandon Castro, 23, of Louisville, in front of a neighboring house acting erratically and slurring his speech. Officers said Castro admitted to drinking.

Castro’s car came to rest in the living room of the home. The child suffered a possible concussion along with a burn on the shoulder and cuts, according to Castor’s arrest report. The mother, who was seated near the child, had injuries to her head and leg.

A not guilty plea was entered for Castro during his arraignment this morning. His initial bond of $2,500 cash was lowered to $2,000 cash. Castro will be back in court on February 2 and was ordered not to drive any vehicles.

