FORECAST: Areas of fog early Tuesday

- TONIGHT: Areas of fog
- TUESDAY: Some sun & warmer
- WEDNESDAY: Light snow likely
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Overnight, rain will be changing to drizzle as temperatures rise to the low to mid-40s.
By Tuesday morning, areas of fog will develop, reducing visibility for the morning commute.
Clouds will fade south of Louisville with temperatures reaching into the 50s. Along and north of I-64 mostly cloudy conditions may win out with highs holding in the 40s.
WAVE Country will experience clouds Tuesday night when temperatures dip into the 30s.
Light snow will move in late in the day on Wednesday. With temperatures topping out above freezing in the afternoon, much of the initial accumulation will be lost to melting.
As snow wraps up overnight, a light accumulation of less than 1″ is possible.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.