FORECAST: Rain ends tonight with areas of fog

WEATHER HEADLINES
- TONIGHT: Areas of fog
- TUESDAY: Some sun & warmer
- WEDNESDAY: Light snow likely
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain continues this evening before ending later tonight. Temperatures look to rise overnight into early tomorrow morning before a cold front moves through.
Tuesday begins with cloudy skies and relatively warm temperatures. Areas further south look to see some clearing and thus warm afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s with gusty winds. Locations further north remain cloudy through the day.
Clouds remain Tuesday night as temperatures drop into the 20s and low 30s. Mostly cloudy with a rain and snow chance increasing during the afternoon. Highs in the 30s.
With cooler temperatures moving in Tuesday night we’ll see a chance for light snow Wednesday. Accumulations appear light (generally less than an inch) at this point. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will top out in the 30s.
